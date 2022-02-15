SmartSpace Software achieve strong growth during the period

SmartSpace Software plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces, has provided a trading update following the Company’s year end of 31 January 2022.

The Group has been progressing its objective to build a high growth SaaS business with strong recurring revenues. Further to the trading update issued on 14 January 2022, we are pleased to confirm that results for the full year ending 31 January 2022 are expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations.

Financial Highlights:

· Revenue for the year ended 31 January 2022 up 15% to £5.3m (FY21: £4.6m)

· Continued strong momentum of Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) up 64% year on year to £4.9m as at 31 January 2022 (FY21 :£3.0m restated to the prevailing exchange rate at 31 January 2022)

· Recurring revenue up 50% to £3.6m (FY21: £2.4m)

· Adjusted LBITDA expected to be not more than £2.5m (FY21: £2.1m) slightly ahead of market expectations

· The Group had gross cash of £2.76m as at 31 January 2022, ahead of market expectations (31 July 2021: £3.37m)

Operational Highlights:

SwipedOn

· SwipedOn ARR increased by 57% year on year to £4.2m at 31 January 2022 (FY21: £2.7m restated to the prevailing exchange rate at 31 January 2022)

· Monthly average revenue per user (“ARPU”) increased by 58% year on year to $154 (£75) at year end (FY21: $97 (£48) restated to the prevailing exchange rate at 31 January 2022)

· SwipedOn locations increased to 7,076 as at 31 January 2022 (FY21: 6,741) as SwipedOn continues to target higher value, multi-location customers

· SwipedOn Desks now available to the entire customer base with positive feedback received to date

· SwipedOn has been ranked No. 1, in the 2021 Crozcore Visitor Management Software Awards, scoring 95/100 based on the scoring methodology

Space Connect

· ARR up 291% to £0.61m in the year to 31 January 2022 (FY21: £0.16m) driven through the continued strong progress from its reseller channels

· At 31 January 2022 Space Connect had 69 customers, an increase of 28 new customers from 31 July 2021

· Space Connect partners network has grown to include partners in Philippines, Poland, India, Ireland, Canada, Belgium and USA

· Sales of Evoko Naso in line with current conservative forecasts, in light of a more gradual return to the office, as a result of the ongoing challenges of Covid-19. Evoko remains optimistic regarding the future sales trajectory of Naso moving through 2022

Anders & Kern (A+K)

· As a result of work from home directives, A+K revenue to 31 January 2022 decreased to £1.73m (FY21: £2.28m)

SmartSpace expects to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 January 2022, in May 2022.