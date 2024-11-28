Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$82.05’, now 30.3% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. with ticker code (SKX) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $72.00 calculating the average target share price we see $82.05. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $62.96 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $63.34 and the 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of 9.62B. Currently the stock stands at: $63.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,535,140,167 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.69, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.