Skechers U.S.A., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.6% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKX) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $65.00 calculating the mean target price we have $82.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $69.96 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and the 200 day MA is $65.92. The market capitalization for the company is 11.14B. Currently the stock stands at: $73.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,097,035,556 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.17, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.