Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$80.25’, now 19.8% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKX) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $94.00 and $65.00 and has a mean share price target at $80.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $66.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $70.02 and the 200 day moving average is $67.11. The market cap for the company is 9.96B. Currently the stock stands at: $65.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,934,395,578 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.86, revenue per share of $59.07 and a 7.06% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.