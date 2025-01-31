Skechers U.S.A., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.8% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKX) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $65.00 calculating the mean target price we have $83.52. Now with the previous closing price of $76.73 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $68.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to $66.45. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.81B. The stock price is currently at: $78.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,856,603,174 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.27, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.