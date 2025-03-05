Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$80.25’, now 37.2% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. with ticker code (SKX) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $65.00 with the average share target price sitting at $80.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $58.49 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 37.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and the 200 day MA is $66.90. The market cap for the company is 8.63B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $57.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,835,952,133 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.05, revenue per share of $59.07 and a 7.06% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.