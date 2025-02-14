Follow us on:

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $94.00 and $65.00 calculating the mean target price we have $80.25. Now with the previous closing price of $62.90 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $70.18 while the 200 day moving average is $67.11. The market capitalization for the company is 9.71B. The current share price for the company is: $64.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,384,960,376 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.46, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.

