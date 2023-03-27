Skechers U.S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Skechers U.S.A. which can be found using ticker (SKX) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 69 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have $55.70. Now with the previous closing price of $44.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $45.30 while the 200 day moving average is $39.94. The market cap for the company is $6,974m. Find out more information at: https://www.skechers.com

The potential market cap would be $8,737m based on the market consensus.

Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball. The company also provides men’s and women’s slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.63, revenue per share of 47.84 and a 5.11% return on assets.