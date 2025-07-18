Follow us on:

Ilika Plc Goliath Milestones and First Revenues with CEO Graeme Purdy (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy reveals how the company’s Goliath solid-state batteries, designed for electric vehicles, are now validated by OEM partners and on the cusp of generating commercial revenue. In this results interview, Purdy discusses the company’s growing strategic alignment with Cirtec Medical for Stereax, a fresh wave of UK government funding through Drive35, and how Ilika’s momentum is building across its twin-track battery roadmap.

Ilika Plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, developing next-generation solutions for industrial IoT, MedTech, electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics.

