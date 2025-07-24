Centrica H1 2025 interim results: EBITDA £900 m, dividend +22%

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

DIVIDENDS

The proposed interim dividend is 1.83p per share for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 30 October 2025 to those shareholders registered on Friday, 19 September 2025.

The Company has sufficient distributable reserves to pay dividends to its ultimate shareholders. Distributable reserves are calculated on an individual legal entity basis and the ultimate parent company, Centrica plc, currently has adequate levels of realised profits within its retained earnings to support dividend payments.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Ex-dividend date for 2025 interim dividend Thursday, 18 September 2025 Record date for 2025 interim dividend Friday, 19 September 2025 Payment of 2025 interim dividend Thursday, 30 October 2025

