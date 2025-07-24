Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Centrica H1 2025 interim results: EBITDA £900 m, dividend +22%

Centrica Plc

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. 

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Centrica will hold its 2025 Interim Results presentation for analysts and institutional investors at

9.30am (UK) on Thursday 24 July 2025. There will be a live webcast of the presentation and slides.

Please register to view the webcast at: https://secure.emincote.com/client/centrica/results/2025-interim-results

DIVIDENDS

Dividends represent the return of profits to shareholders, and are paid as an amount per ordinary share held.

The proposed interim dividend is 1.83p per share for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 30 October 2025 to those shareholders registered on Friday, 19 September 2025.

The Company has sufficient distributable reserves to pay dividends to its ultimate shareholders. Distributable reserves are calculated on an individual legal entity basis and the ultimate parent company, Centrica plc, currently has adequate levels of realised profits within its retained earnings to support dividend payments.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Ex-dividend date for 2025 interim dividendThursday, 18 September 2025
Record date for 2025 interim dividendFriday, 19 September 2025
Payment of 2025 interim dividendThursday, 30 October 2025

For more information on Centrica’s financial calendar please visit: https://www.centrica.com/investors/financial-calendar/

3984S_1-2025-7-24Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Centrica Plc

    Centrica PLC proposals to reform UK Energy Market

    Centrica Plc

    Centrica Plc acquires Europe’s leading demand response aggregator for £62m

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple