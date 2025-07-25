Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zigup Plc (ZIG.L): A Closer Look at Its Dividend Yield and Growth Potential

Broker Ratings

Investors eyeing the industrial sector may find intriguing prospects with Zigup Plc (ZIG.L), a prominent player in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. With its headquarters based in Darlington, UK, Zigup Plc has carved a niche in providing comprehensive mobility solutions across the UK, Spain, and Ireland. This article delves into the financial and strategic aspects pertinent to potential investors considering Zigup’s stock.

Zigup Plc boasts a market capitalisation of approximately $801.97 million. Its current stock price stands at 338 GBp, stable within a 52-week range of 273.50 to 426.50 GBp. Despite the current stagnation in price change, the company demonstrates a promising potential upside of 40.83%, as indicated by analyst ratings. The average target price for Zigup’s stock is projected at 476.00 GBp, with a bullish sentiment reflected in four buy ratings and one hold rating, and notably, zero sell ratings.

The valuation metrics reveal some unusual figures, with a trailing P/E ratio not applicable and a forward P/E ratio at a staggering 646.22. This suggests that the market may be pricing in significant future earnings growth or that the stock is currently overvalued relative to its expected earnings. However, such anomalies are not uncommon in companies undergoing transformation or possessing high growth potential.

Zigup’s financial performance highlights some challenges, with a slight decline in revenue growth by 1.40%. Despite this, the company maintains a robust free cash flow of £435.56 million, which supports its substantial dividend yield of 7.81%. This dividend yield is particularly appealing for income-focused investors, especially considering the payout ratio stands at a sustainable 75.36%.

From a technical standpoint, Zigup’s stock price is trading slightly below its 50-day moving average of 348.91 GBp but above its 200-day moving average of 330.72 GBp. The current RSI (14) at 33.00 suggests the stock may be nearing oversold territory, potentially hinting at an upcoming price correction. Moreover, the MACD and signal line values indicate a bearish trend, which investors should monitor closely.

Strategically, Zigup Plc’s offerings span a wide array of services, including vehicle rental, fleet support, accident management, and vehicle repairs. The company’s expansion into electric vehicle fleet consulting and solar installation positions it well within future-focused sectors, catering to both corporate and consumer needs.

Zigup Plc’s long-standing history, dating back to its incorporation in 1897, combined with its recent rebranding from Redde Northgate Plc to Zigup Plc in May 2024, suggests a dynamic shift in corporate strategy. This could potentially unlock new revenue streams and enhance its market positioning.

For investors, Zigup Plc presents a mix of stable dividend income and speculative growth potential. While its financial metrics highlight some concerns, the company’s strategic initiatives in green technologies and mobility services could drive future growth, warranting a closer watch by investors interested in industrial stocks with a focus on rental and leasing services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple