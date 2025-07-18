Follow us on:

Meren Energy Nigerian Deepwater Assets Fuel 12% Dividend and Growth Pipeline (Video)

Meren Energy (TSE:MER) bold rebrand from Africa Oil marks more than just a name change — it signals a strategic evolution powered by full ownership of Nigeria’s deepwater reserves. In this conversation, Shahin Amini explains how the Prime Oil & Gas acquisition has doubled production, tripled dividends, and sharpened Meren’s focus on shareholder returns. With assets operated by supermajors and exposure to the Orange Basin’s Venus project, Meren is positioning itself as a cash-generating growth story that doesn’t sacrifice discipline.

Meren Energy is a dual-listed Canadian exploration and production company focused on African offshore oil and gas, with operations primarily in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea.

