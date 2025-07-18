Follow us on:

James Cropper plc Strategy Reset Targets Growth (Video)

James Cropper plc (LON:CRPR) is entering a new chapter. In this interview, CEO David Stirling outlines a three-pillar strategy focused on reigniting growth in advanced materials, cutting losses in the paper division, and strengthening the balance sheet. CFO Andy Goody walks through the stabilised financials, highlighting improved EBITDA, disciplined cash management and a healthier debt profile. With a steady hand at the wheel and targeted investment in high-growth sectors like hydrogen electrolysis and aviation, the company is now focused on execution and results.

James Cropper plc is an advanced materials and paper group, operating through two key divisions: high-performance nonwoven fibres for energy and aerospace, and technical and luxury paper products.

