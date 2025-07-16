Ilika plc £1.25M Grant Powers Goliath Battery Leap in UK’s EV Race, Graeme Purdy Explains (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) has just secured a pivotal £1.25 million government grant to ramp up A-sample production for its Goliath solid-state batteries.

In this interview, CEO Graeme Purdy reveals how the funding fits into the UK’s broader Drive35 industrial strategy and what it means for Ilika’s next phase. From 10Ah prototype testing to scaling with UKBIC’s industrial facilities, Purdy outlines how Ilika is positioning itself to license, not manufacture, at gigafactory scale. Investors watching the solid-state battery space will want to know what’s coming next, and when.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, enabling next-generation energy storage solutions for industrial IoT, medical devices, electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Its strategy is centred on asset-light scale-up and commercial licensing partnerships.