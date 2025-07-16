Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika plc £1.25M Grant Powers Goliath Battery Leap in UK’s EV Race, Graeme Purdy Explains (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) has just secured a pivotal £1.25 million government grant to ramp up A-sample production for its Goliath solid-state batteries.

In this interview, CEO Graeme Purdy reveals how the funding fits into the UK’s broader Drive35 industrial strategy and what it means for Ilika’s next phase. From 10Ah prototype testing to scaling with UKBIC’s industrial facilities, Purdy outlines how Ilika is positioning itself to license, not manufacture, at gigafactory scale. Investors watching the solid-state battery space will want to know what’s coming next, and when.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, enabling next-generation energy storage solutions for industrial IoT, medical devices, electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Its strategy is centred on asset-light scale-up and commercial licensing partnerships.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ilika plc £1.25M Grant Powers Goliath Battery Leap in UK’s EV Race, Graeme Purdy Explains (Video)

Search

Other Interviews

More News

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple