Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.92’, now 16.9% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKX) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $65.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $81.92. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $70.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $65.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.55B. Currently the stock stands at: $69.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,340,439,328 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.22, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.