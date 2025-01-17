Skechers U.S.A., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.2% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. with ticker code (SKX) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $65.00 and has a mean target at $82.25. Now with the previous closing price of $69.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $65.79. The market capitalization for the company is 10.47B. The current share price for the company is: $69.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,376,194,036 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.08, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.