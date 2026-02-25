Sintana Energy returns to Africa Energies Summit 2026

Sintana Energy has confirmed it will return as a bronze sponsor of the Africa Energies Summit in London in May 2026, maintaining its presence at one of the sector’s core investment gatherings.

The Summit brings together government representatives, national oil companies, international operators and capital providers active in African hydrocarbons. For a company with exposure to frontier basins, sustained visibility in this setting is directly relevant to partnership development, licence positioning and long term funding considerations. Sponsorship ensures repeated interaction with decision makers rather than limited exposure through attendance alone.

Sintana holds interests in offshore exploration blocks in Namibia and Angola, jurisdictions that have attracted industry attention in recent years.

Sintana Energy Inc (TSX-V:SEI, OTCQX:SEUSF) is a public oil and natural gas exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange.