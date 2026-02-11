Oil prices hold firm on demand strength

Oil prices are trading at four-month highs, supported by strong regional demand and persistent geopolitical risks that continue to shape investor sentiment. Brent crude remains steady above $82 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate holding above $76, as the market positions itself around tighter supply expectations and potential risk-driven price moves.

Demand signals remain encouraging. India’s crude oil imports rose to a ten-month high in January, reflecting increased economic activity and robust fuel demand. This improvement in a key global consumption market has helped offset softer demand trends elsewhere and is providing underlying support to physical markets.

On the supply front, lower output from some OPEC+ members, whether planned or operational, is helping keep the market balanced. This backdrop, combined with seasonal stock draws and limited spare capacity, suggests that fundamentals are increasingly supportive of current price levels. The recent softness in the US dollar is also boosting global oil purchasing power, further underpinning demand from non-dollar economies.

Sintana Energy Inc (TSX-V:SEI, OTCQX:SEUSF) is a public oil and natural gas exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange.