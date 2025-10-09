Quadrise positions for shipping’s next fuel transition

As the maritime industry searches for practical routes to lower emissions, Quadrise has taken a more direct path. Instead of betting on unproven fuels or waiting for new infrastructure, the company has engineered a way to make today’s heavy oils burn cleaner, faster and with far less waste. Its MSAR® technology offers shipowners and refiners a cost-effective bridge to decarbonisation that can be deployed immediately.

MSAR® converts heavy residual oils into a low-viscosity synthetic fuel by blending them with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water. The result is a stable emulsion containing roughly 30% water and less than 1% additives, which behaves like a light fuel oil at room temperature.

Within the emulsion, oil droplets are pre-atomised into particles up to twenty times smaller than those formed in conventional liquid fuels. When burned, these microdroplets ignite almost completely, producing a cleaner flame that emits virtually no visible black carbon.

Building on this foundation, Quadrise has introduced bioMSAR™, which replaces part of the fossil content and water with renewable biofuels derived from waste sources. This further lowers lifecycle carbon intensity while retaining the same performance profile.

