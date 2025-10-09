Follow us on:

Quadrise positions for shipping’s next fuel transition

Quadrise plc

As the maritime industry searches for practical routes to lower emissions, Quadrise has taken a more direct path. Instead of betting on unproven fuels or waiting for new infrastructure, the company has engineered a way to make today’s heavy oils burn cleaner, faster and with far less waste. Its MSAR® technology offers shipowners and refiners a cost-effective bridge to decarbonisation that can be deployed immediately.

MSAR® converts heavy residual oils into a low-viscosity synthetic fuel by blending them with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water. The result is a stable emulsion containing roughly 30% water and less than 1% additives, which behaves like a light fuel oil at room temperature.

Within the emulsion, oil droplets are pre-atomised into particles up to twenty times smaller than those formed in conventional liquid fuels. When burned, these microdroplets ignite almost completely, producing a cleaner flame that emits virtually no visible black carbon.

Building on this foundation, Quadrise has introduced bioMSAR™, which replaces part of the fossil content and water with renewable biofuels derived from waste sources. This further lowers lifecycle carbon intensity while retaining the same performance profile.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise strengthens position with 2025 results and marine decarbonisation focus

Quadrise has reported final results for the year ended 30 June 2025, highlighting progress towards commercialising its low-emission fuels. The company raised funds in an oversubscribed placing, increased cash balances to £5.9m, and expanded its team with new marine expertise.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs addendum with Valkor to re-phase payments and MMU deliveries

Quadrise has agreed an addendum to its Site License and Supply Agreement with Valkor Technologies in Utah. The revised terms re-phase the US$1.0 million licence fee through to June 2026 and adjust delivery schedules for Multifuel Manufacturing Units.
Quadrise

Quadrise achieves key MSAR® and bioMSAR™ testing milestone in Panama

Quadrise has successfully completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels on Everllence 4-stroke engines at Sparkle Power’s plant in Panama.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Peter Borup as CEO to lead commercialisation phase

Quadrise has appointed Peter Borup as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. With over 30 years' experience in global shipping and a background in maritime innovation, Borup joins the company as it advances its low-emission fuel technologies towards commercialisation.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise updates on Marine, Americas, Morocco and US projects

Quadrise has reported progress across its key projects, including near-final marine agreements with MSC and Cargill, concluded trials in Panama, and pending OEM approval for its Morocco trial.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise and Alder Energy sign JDA to develop low-carbon marine fuels

Quadrise Plc has partnered with Alder Renewables to develop sustainable, low-emission fuels for shipping, aiming for cleaner energy solutions in marine industries.

