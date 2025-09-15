Follow us on:

Shifting tides as inflation shadows valuations

Team plc

A subtle unease has crept into markets as the narrative of smooth progress collides with evidence that momentum may be faltering. In recent weeks the air of confidence surrounding richly valued equities has given way to something more tentative, a recognition that lofty multiples leave little room for disappointment.

The spotlight has inevitably turned back to the United States, where equity indices trade at significant premiums to historic averages. That position has been justified by resilient earnings in a handful of dominant companies, yet the backdrop is beginning to show cracks. The latest labour market data revealed only modest job creation, accompanied by downward revisions to prior months. Such signals hint at a cooling economy just as investors have become comfortable pricing in aggressive rate cuts.

This tension is sharpened by seasonality. September has rarely been kind to investors, with the S&P 500 historically registering its weakest monthly returns. Although history does not dictate the present, the weight of expectation can influence behaviour at the margin, amplifying caution at a time when valuations already demand perfection. Add in the persistent noise of political instability across several G7 economies and the picture becomes one of mounting fragility.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Latest Company News

TEAM Plc on track with UCITS fund launch, rising revenues and advisor expansion

TEAM Plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb outlines the launch of the company’s new UCITS fund, highlighting its role in delivering cost-efficient investment solutions and supporting international growth.

TEAM plc Mark Clubb Executive Chairman Sets Sights on £2 billion as UCITS Launch Fuels Global Growth

TEAM plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb has given an interview with DirectorsTalk, outlining the firm’s UCITS fund launch, HY25 interim results, and future outlook.
TEAM Plc launches UCITS fund to expand global access to MPS range

TEAM plc has launched a new UCITS fund, following regulatory approvals in Ireland and Jersey, to offer international investors access to its Managed Portfolio Services. The fund will be supported by TEAM’s growing advisory network across key global markets, with initial inflows expected from existing client allocations.
TEAM Plc grows revenue and client assets ahead of UCITS fund launch

TEAM plc reported interim revenue growth to £5.8m and a rise in client assets to £1.112bn for HY25. The Group reduced annual operating costs by £668k and expanded its international advisory network to 59 advisers.
TEAM Plc to raise £0.28 million via Equity Subscription

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) announces the issuance of 2,800,000 new ordinary shares at 10 pence each to enhance working capital and support corporate purposes.
TEAM Plc appoints Tim Hall as non-executive director

TEAM plc announces key board changes, including the appointment of Tim Hall as a non-executive director and the upcoming AGM on April 7, 2025.

