Likewise Group Shows Resilient Progress in Interim Results, Says Zeus Capital

Likewise Group Plc
Likewise Group (LON:LIKE), the fast-growing distributor of floor coverings, has reported a strong set of interim results, underlining its ongoing progress in a challenging trading environment. The company, listed on AIM, continues to expand its national presence and enhance operational efficiencies, with Zeus Capital highlighting a clear trajectory for further growth.

In its half-year results to 30 June 2025, Likewise delivered a solid performance with increased revenue, improved margins and continued investment in infrastructure. The group’s distribution network has been significantly strengthened, enabling it to service customers more efficiently across the UK. This strategic positioning has been central to its success, with management committed to building a long-term, sustainable business model.

Research Analyst Andy Hanson at Zeus Capital commented: “The group has delivered another period of strong progress, despite the backdrop of challenging trading conditions. The enlarged distribution network provides capacity for significant sales growth, while the experienced management team is well placed to execute the strategy.”

This confidence from Zeus Capital reflects the ongoing benefits of Likewise’s focus on operational improvements and customer service. The integration of acquired businesses has been handled effectively, with synergies supporting both revenue and profit growth. Management’s disciplined approach to investment has also ensured the company remains in a strong financial position, with cash generation supporting future expansion plans.

Interim Highlights

  • Revenue Growth: Continued year-on-year increase, supported by wider distribution and stronger customer demand.
  • Margin Improvement: Operational efficiencies and improved purchasing helped lift margins.
  • National Network: Expansion of distribution centres, enhancing service levels and reach.
  • Financial Strength: Positive cash flow generation, underpinning investment in future growth.

Zeus Capital’s research underlines that Likewise has established itself as a key player in the UK flooring distribution market. By leveraging its scale and infrastructure, the company is well positioned to capture further market share. Importantly, management’s focus on culture and customer service provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term success.

On a final note, the message from these results is clear — Likewise Group is navigating a difficult macroeconomic backdrop with confidence and determination. With an enlarged distribution network, disciplined leadership and a clear growth strategy, the company is set to continue building momentum in the months ahead.

