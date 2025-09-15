Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Latin America through the lens of BlackRock’s long-standing partnership

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust (LON:BRFI)
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has two co-managers, Sam Vecht (lead) and Gordon Fraser, who are part of BlackRock’s London-based Emerging Markets & Frontiers team. Although Fraser was appointed as one of the trust’s managers relatively recently in April 2025, he has worked with Vecht for the last 18 years. The Latin American market can be volatile, which provides opportunities for investors willing to take a longer-term view. BRLA’s managers seek quality companies with good growth prospects that are trading on sensible valuations. They have in-depth knowledge of the whole region, so are able to find interesting businesses outside the dominant economies of Brazil and Mexico.

BRLA_150925Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple