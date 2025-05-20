Senior Plc awarded €200m in new contracts

Senior plc (LON:SNR), an international manufacturer of high-technology components and systems, has announced that it has been awarded new contracts for the supply of high-technology components for ICE and hybrid engines for light vehicles, and exhaust gas recirculation systems (EGR) for heavy-duty trucks. The combined value of the multi-year contracts is approximately €200m over an 8-year period.

The first contract is for the supply of fluid conveyance assemblies for multiple light vehicle ICE and hybrid engine types to a global supplier of innovative hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions. The components will be used across the range of diesel, gasoline and hybrid platforms and Senior collaborated closely with the customer in the design and testing of the 20+ parts. Production is anticipated to begin in 2025 and continue until 2029. Manufacturing will be undertaken at both Senior Flexonics Olomouc (Czech Republic) and the Senior Flexonics joint venture in Wuhan, China.

The second contract is with a leading global manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks to supply fluid conveyance assemblies for exhaust gas recirculation coolers for a new engine type to be used on multiple vehicle platforms. Manufacturing for this contract will be undertaken in Senior Flexonics facilities in Olomouc (Czech Republic), Cape Town (South Africa) and Saltillo (Mexico). The contract is for a new engine with Euro 7 specification, a set of regulations that stipulates emissions limits and sets emission-relevant minimum durability requirements. Production is due to commence in Q4 2026 and the programme is set to last a minimum of eight years.

The two contract awards continue the positive momentum of new order intake for Senior’s Flexonics and Aerospace divisions. At the Group’s recent Q1 2025 trading update, Senior announced a healthy book-to-bill of 1.34 in the Period, reflecting strong order intake and underpinning the Group’s strong confidence in continued growth in 2025 and beyond.

Commenting on the awards, Mike Sheppard, CEO of Senior Flexonics said: “These significant new multi-year contract awards illustrate Senior’s ability to work in partnership with our customers and demonstrate our capabilities and emissions reduction technologies across different powertrains including internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle engines. With our expertise in fluid conveyance and thermal management, Senior is uniquely well-positioned to provide innovative solutions for customers by designing and manufacturing bespoke products & systems that meet their specific requirements.”

Commenting, David Squires, CEO of Senior plc said: “These new contract wins continue the strong recent momentum across the Group, with significant new order intake across both our Flexonics and Aerospace divisions. The strength of our order book, combined with our leading positions in high-technology fluid conveyance and thermal management applications underpins our confidence for continued growth in 2025 and beyond”.