Saia, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 6.8% Upside Potential

Saia, Inc. with ticker code (SAIA) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $600.00 and $270.00 and has a mean target at $517.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $484.21 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is $511.24 and the 200 day MA is $460.87. The market capitalization for the company is 13.11B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $493.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,003,274,479 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.22, revenue per share of $118.88 and a 11.1% return on assets.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.