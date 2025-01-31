Saia, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.3% Upside Potential

Saia, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SAIA) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $600.00 and $270.00 with the average target price sitting at $521.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at $481.41 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is $504.75 and the 200 day moving average is $457.29. The company has a market cap of 13.16B. Currently the stock stands at: $495.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,258,300,090 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.33, revenue per share of $118.88 and a 11.1% return on assets.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.