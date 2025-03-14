Follow us on:

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) has announced it has secured a 15-year contract to provide vital, reliable electricity for the National Grid in the latest T-4 Capacity Market Auction Round through its 120MW AW1 Battery Storage project SAE will be paid £60/kW/year for the duration of the contract.

The Capacity Market ensures the security of electricity supply by providing a payment for reliable sources of capacity.

Success at the Auction provides an additional and fixed revenue stream for the Project and is an important component as SAE works towards financial close of its flagship AW1 Battery Project at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (“USEP”).

SAE Renewables recently released a video animation highlighting the scale and benefits of the USEP site:

The results are subject to confirmation by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, which is due by the 24th March.

