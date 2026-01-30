Rotterdam Summit signals momentum in sustainable fuel investment

The upcoming Sustainable Fuels Global Summit in Rotterdam on 11–12 March 2026 will bring together senior figures from aviation, shipping, fuel production, finance and government, reflecting growing alignment around investment in low‑carbon fuels. With regulation tightening and decarbonisation targets accelerating, the summit offers insight into how capital is being directed to scale up sustainable fuels, particularly in hard‑to‑abate transport sectors.

Policy changes in major markets are creating near‑term demand signals for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), synthetic fuels and other low‑carbon alternatives. Airlines and shipping operators are under pressure to meet emissions targets, and attention is now turning from research pilots to commercial-scale deployment.

Day one addresses the policy landscape, with sessions on how regulation is shaping fuel demand and unlocking public support. Discussions will cover certification standards, cost reduction strategies and how new technologies are moving through the investment pipeline.

On day two, the agenda moves to commercial execution. Building supply chains, securing logistics and ensuring scalability across transport modes are central themes. Investors will hear directly from project developers and operators about what is working, what still needs investment and where bottlenecks are emerging. Panels will examine the development of regional fuel hubs and the role of partnerships in overcoming fragmentation.

