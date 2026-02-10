Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Airbus advances SAF strategy in Asia-Pacific

Avation-plc

Airbus is stepping up its efforts to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across the Asia-Pacific region. As demand for air travel in the region is expected to double over the next two decades, the pressure to reduce emissions is growing, and SAF is emerging as the most immediate and scalable way to cut carbon in commercial aviation.

Governments in countries including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand are now introducing SAF mandates, targets and policy incentives. This shift is shaping how airlines plan fleet upgrades and how aircraft manufacturers like Airbus position their products. In response, Airbus is deepening its involvement across the SAF value chain, forming partnerships with feedstock suppliers, producers and regulators to help accelerate supply and scale production.

Airbus is also co-investing in SAF development initiatives alongside airlines and regional players, aiming to reduce risk for early infrastructure investment. All Airbus aircraft are already cleared to fly on blends of up to 50% SAF, with full 100% SAF capability targeted by 2030. This technical roadmap supports airlines’ decarbonisation strategies while also meeting investor expectations for credible, near-term emissions reductions.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation-plc

Airbus advances SAF strategy in Asia-Pacific

Airbus is increasing its role in Asia-Pacific’s SAF rollout to align with airline demand and regional climate policy.
Avation-plc

Avation enters FTSE 350 as sector activity gains momentum

Avation joins the FTSE 350 Index, marking a new chapter in its evolution as an aircraft leasing platform.
Avation-plc

Rotterdam Summit signals momentum in sustainable fuel investment

Investors join global transport leaders in Rotterdam to assess how policy, technology and capital are aligning to scale sustainable fuels.
Avation

Avation delivers ATR 72-600 to Colombian airline Clic Air

Avation PLC has delivered an ATR 72-600 aircraft to Clic Air under a six-year lease agreement, marking the successful transition of aircraft MSN 1473.
Avation-plc

Avation secures 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for ATR 72-600

Avation signs a 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways, further securing long-term income from its ATR 72-600 orderbook.
Avation plc

Avation expands Cambodian Airways partnership with new ATR 72-600 lease

Avation PLC has agreed a twelve-year lease with Cambodian Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, due for delivery in October 2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple