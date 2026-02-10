Airbus advances SAF strategy in Asia-Pacific

Airbus is stepping up its efforts to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across the Asia-Pacific region. As demand for air travel in the region is expected to double over the next two decades, the pressure to reduce emissions is growing, and SAF is emerging as the most immediate and scalable way to cut carbon in commercial aviation.

Governments in countries including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand are now introducing SAF mandates, targets and policy incentives. This shift is shaping how airlines plan fleet upgrades and how aircraft manufacturers like Airbus position their products. In response, Airbus is deepening its involvement across the SAF value chain, forming partnerships with feedstock suppliers, producers and regulators to help accelerate supply and scale production.

Airbus is also co-investing in SAF development initiatives alongside airlines and regional players, aiming to reduce risk for early infrastructure investment. All Airbus aircraft are already cleared to fly on blends of up to 50% SAF, with full 100% SAF capability targeted by 2030. This technical roadmap supports airlines’ decarbonisation strategies while also meeting investor expectations for credible, near-term emissions reductions.

