Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation enters FTSE 350 as sector activity gains momentum

Avation-plc

Avation plc has been added to the FTSE 350 Index, marking a step up in profile for the London-listed aircraft leasing company.

Index inclusion brings potential implications for liquidity and institutional interest, as a number of funds and investment products are mandated to track the FTSE 350 or allocate within its constituents. The company’s shares will now be part of a benchmark that includes the top 350 companies by market capitalisation listed on the London Stock Exchange, which could sharpen visibility among long-only managers and quantitative allocators alike.

Avation specialises in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft to airlines under long-term contracts. Its portfolio is made up predominantly of narrow-body jets leased to a diversified group of operators globally. As the aviation industry undergoes ongoing fleet modernisation and airlines seek more flexible capital deployment strategies, aircraft lessors such as Avation are positioned to play a central role in bridging asset financing needs.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation-plc

Avation enters FTSE 350 as sector activity gains momentum

Avation joins the FTSE 350 Index, marking a new chapter in its evolution as an aircraft leasing platform.
Avation-plc

Rotterdam Summit signals momentum in sustainable fuel investment

Investors join global transport leaders in Rotterdam to assess how policy, technology and capital are aligning to scale sustainable fuels.
Avation

Avation delivers ATR 72-600 to Colombian airline Clic Air

Avation PLC has delivered an ATR 72-600 aircraft to Clic Air under a six-year lease agreement, marking the successful transition of aircraft MSN 1473.
Avation-plc

Avation secures 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways for ATR 72-600

Avation signs a 12-year lease with Cambodian Airways, further securing long-term income from its ATR 72-600 orderbook.
Avation plc

Avation expands Cambodian Airways partnership with new ATR 72-600 lease

Avation PLC has agreed a twelve-year lease with Cambodian Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, due for delivery in October 2026.
Avation-plc

FAA targets 2030 for nationwide phase-out of leaded aviation fuel

FAA sets out 2030 deadline to end leaded fuel use in US general aviation, opening a new phase for alternative fuel providers and aviation infrastructure.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple