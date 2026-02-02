Avation enters FTSE 350 as sector activity gains momentum

Avation plc has been added to the FTSE 350 Index, marking a step up in profile for the London-listed aircraft leasing company.

Index inclusion brings potential implications for liquidity and institutional interest, as a number of funds and investment products are mandated to track the FTSE 350 or allocate within its constituents. The company’s shares will now be part of a benchmark that includes the top 350 companies by market capitalisation listed on the London Stock Exchange, which could sharpen visibility among long-only managers and quantitative allocators alike.

Avation specialises in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft to airlines under long-term contracts. Its portfolio is made up predominantly of narrow-body jets leased to a diversified group of operators globally. As the aviation industry undergoes ongoing fleet modernisation and airlines seek more flexible capital deployment strategies, aircraft lessors such as Avation are positioned to play a central role in bridging asset financing needs.

