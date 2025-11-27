Follow us on:

Avation announces retirement of Non Executive Director Dr Stephen Fisher

Avation plc

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that Dr Stephen Fisher, a Non-Executive Director of the Company since April 2014, has retired from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 26 November 2025.

Dr Fisher’s retirement follows the completion of more than nine years’ service on the Board, consistent with the timeframes referenced in the UK Corporate Governance Code for long-standing non-executive appointments. The Board recognises this natural transition point and has been engaged in ongoing succession planning to ensure continued strong governance and oversight.

The Board wishes to express its sincere thanks to Dr Fisher for his diligent service, commitment, and valuable contribution to the Company, and wishes him well for the future.

