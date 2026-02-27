Follow us on:

Avation strengthens Board with appointment of Peter Davis

Avation plc

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the appointment of Mr Peter Davis as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 26 February 2026.

Mr Davis has over 30 years of corporate finance experience as a treasurer and investment banker with experience in origination and execution across capital markets, loan markets, interest rate and cross currency derivatives, corporate finance, structured finance, corporate treasury and relationship coverage. Mr Davis was Head of Treasury at BOC Aviation from 2008 to 2022, where he had overall responsibility for debt funding, interest rate risk management, liquidity and cash flow management as well as managing external stakeholder relationships with lenders, institutional debt investors and credit ratings agencies. Prior to his time at BOC Aviation, Mr Davis held several senior corporate and investment banking roles covering the aviation sector from 1994 to 2008. Mr Davis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Sydney and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Commenting on the appointment, Jeff Chatfield Executive Chairman of Avation, said: “We are pleased to welcome Peter Davis to the Board. His extensive experience in aviation finance, debt funding and treasury management will, we believe, be of considerable benefit to Avation as we continue to focus on optimising our capital structure and supporting the growth of our aircraft leasing platform.”

