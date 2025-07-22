Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Resilience unfolds across Britain’s factory landscape

Likewise plc

An unexpected rhythm has taken hold in Britain’s manufacturing corridors, where familiar hums and clanks are now accompanied by a sense of renewed momentum that few anticipated. Amid shifting global supply chains and cautious consumer demand, regional workshops and sprawling plant floors alike have found themselves at the centre of a quietly compelling reversal. This unfolding narrative hints at deeper currents of resilience and strategic recalibration poised to redefine long-term positioning for those watching with an investor’s eye.

In recent months, data from the alliance between Make UK and BDO has painted a portrait of an industrial sector that has not merely recovered, but in many corners surpassed levels last seen before the pandemic. Production lines in Northern Ireland, traditionally anchored by aerospace and technology firms, have vaulted over their 2019 benchmarks, reflecting a 5.4% rise in output compared with February of that year. Wales, home to a diverse mix of automotive component makers and food processors, reported a 5.1% increase over the same period. These figures are not scattered anomalies but part of a cohesive pattern that touches every English region, as well as Scotland, where manufacturers have chalked up a 3.2% advance. The Midlands, often viewed as the manufacturing crucible of the nation, has also reclaimed lost ground, registering a 1.5% uptick in its production totals.

This resurgence carries implications that extend beyond headline percentages. In the North West, where the automotive sector’s supply chain has shown signs of strain in recent years, output climbed by 2.9 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. Such a rebound suggests that firms have not only navigated persistent component shortages but are also optimising plant utilisation to capture moments of market weakness. For investors, this underlines the potential for durable operational adjustments that could sustain margins even if consumer spending softens.

Meanwhile, the South West’s factories, buoyed by a combination of defence contracts and bespoke engineering orders, recorded a 2.6 per cent climb. That region’s revitalisation offers clues about the evolving landscape of manufacturing: companies appear to be diversifying their revenue streams, anchoring themselves in sectors less vulnerable to consumer sentiment swings. This strategic shift has been mirrored in the East of England, where output is now 2.0 per cent ahead of the February 2019 baseline, a development driven in part by pharmaceutical and food production hubs that have ramped up capacity in response to global health concerns and supply chain realignments.

Perhaps the most striking metric comes from London, where manufacturer output has expanded by 3.5 per cent relative to the same pre-pandemic window. The capital, often associated with services, is revealing a quieter, but no less significant, industrial footprint. Niche producers of electronics and precision instruments are capitalising on proximity to research institutions and finance centres to innovate and iterate more rapidly than ever. This intersection of finance and fabrication in the heart of the capital suggests a new vector for investors seeking exposure to high-value manufacturing ventures.

Underlying these geographic snapshots is a composite UK manufacturing PMI that has held comfortably above the 50-point threshold for expansion. That sustained momentum corroborates the regional data and points to a sector operating on firmer footing than at any point in the last half-decade. Manufacturers report that order books have strengthened, partly driven by restocking and a modest pick-up in export enquiries from Europe and Asia. This blend of domestic resilience and overseas opportunity creates an inflection point worth observing: companies that have proven their mettle under duress may well be best placed to harness any broader economic revival.

The current phase of manufacturing recalibration underscores a sector that has learned from its recent tests. Companies have retooled, retrained and reimagined their roles in a world buffeted by both geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change. As these firms adapt, they are redefining what resilience looks like, shifting from a model of reactive survival to one of proactive positioning. Such a transition is precisely the kind of strategic turning point that can generate outsized returns for those who recognise its significance early.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong Q1 2025 growth, with a 10.7% rise in gross sales revenue, driven by strategic investments and enhanced logistics.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple