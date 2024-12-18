Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

RECI’s 9.4% dividend yield cheers private real estate credit investors

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2024 is now available:

reci-fact-sheet_november-2024Download

As at 30 November 2024, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 25 investments with a valuation of £309.0m. The Company’s cash balance was £17.9m and net effective leverage was 20.2%.

Real Estate Credit Investments continues to use its cash to invest into new and existing loan commitments and carry out share buybacks.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

October NAV146.0p
Interest income0.9p
Asset valuations0.2p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.1p
November NAV147.1p
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments dividend yield is 9.4% at 30 September 2024

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces a 3.0 pence interim dividend for shareholders, paid electronically starting July 2025.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI half year results full of confidence with buybacks and long-term dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) unveils its unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ending 30 September 2024.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Discount rate, Strategy and Market outlook

Explore insights on Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) as Hardman & Co's Mike Foster discusses the company's strategies and market trends.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Factsheet October – NAV rises to 146p per share

Discover Real Estate Credit Investments Limited's October 2024 Fact Sheet. Explore their robust £313.9m portfolio and commitment to stable returns.
Real Estate Credit Investments - RECI

Best Specialist Debt Investment fund 2024 awarded to Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) clinches the Best Specialist Debt Investment fund 2024 award, excelling in European real estate credit.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.