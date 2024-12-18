RECI’s 9.4% dividend yield cheers private real estate credit investors

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2024 is now available:

As at 30 November 2024, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 25 investments with a valuation of £309.0m. The Company’s cash balance was £17.9m and net effective leverage was 20.2%.

Real Estate Credit Investments continues to use its cash to invest into new and existing loan commitments and carry out share buybacks.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table: