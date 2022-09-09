Real estate fund RECI proves reliable income investment; latest fact sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2022 is now available on the Company’s website at:

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

· NAV as at 31 August 2022 was £1.478 per share.

· Following the 3.0p quarterly dividend going ex in August, this represents an underlying increase of 0.9p in the month from the 31 July NAV of £1.499 per share.

· An Italian logistics market bond repaid in August.

· The Company expects to deploy its currently available cash resources in near term commitments and continues to see a growing pipeline of new attractive opportunities.

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.