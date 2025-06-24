Follow us on:

Shifting ground in property and private credit

Real Estate Credit Investments

A quiet shift is underway in commercial real estate, nudged by economic crosswinds few investors are fully appreciating. A complex interplay of inflation, rising interest rates and evolving tenant patterns is redrawing underwriting models, revealing mispriced risk and hinting at opportunity for those recalibrating their compass. Below the surface, private credit is staging a parallel ascent, fed by structural supply limitations and demand for bespoke financing away from the glare of public markets.

At its root, the commercial property sector is contending with the dual pressures of costlier capital and retrenchment in space use. Developers and investors once built projections on cheap debt and steady demand for office and retail space. Today, with central banks pushing interest rates higher to tame inflation, borrowing costs have climbed sharply. That change alone has forced many projects to pause or reassess, but the real story goes deeper. Remote work has permanently reshaped office occupancy demand, accelerating a pivot from dense district hubs to more flexible, geographically diversified layouts. Investors that remain anchored to outdated cash‑flow models risk being left with overlevered assets and obsolete space.

Yet it’s precisely this misalignment that offers scope for strategic gain. Savvy investors are seeking assets where cap‑rates now better align with debt costs, isolating locations or property types, such as industrial or data‑centre logistics, that still draw strong tenant demand. Embedded repricing, while painful for some, is clearing the path for clearer market signals: opportunity now resides in the ability to sniff out assets where disposable yield exceeds financing expenses, before broader cap‑rate compression returns.

Meanwhile, private credit is gathering momentum as an alternative financing route that sidesteps public markets and regulatory friction. Institutional fund selectors are increasingly favouring mid‑market direct lending and specialty finance vehicles. One core driver is the shrinking universe of bank suppliers. Tighter Basel capital rules and risk‑aversion have trimmed bank lending, especially for lower‑leveraged mid‑sized borrowers. Private credit groups, by contrast, are stepping in with flexible structures, cov‑lite, unitranche, bespoke amortisation, earning liquidity premiums in exchange.

This shift matters for investors. Private credit delivers diversification beyond developed bond markets, with shorter durations and floating‑rate resets that cushion against rising rates. For those targeting dependable yield without taking equity‑like risks, these structures often offer a compromise, secured, senior‑secured and floating instruments that generate 6–10% returns. As global yield curves flatten and volatility rises, many allocators are finding comfort in these niches.

The link between these narratives is subtle but potent. As capital becomes dearer in commercial real estate, financing innovation becomes imperative. Private credit funds, with their ability to craft asset‑specific loans, are stepping in to fill gaps left by conservative banks. Transitional assets, think repositioned office blocks, mixed‑use conversions, or alternative‑use logistics, benefit from tailored lending approaches. This confluence creates a new ecosystem: real assets paired with direct lending can accelerate value creation while limiting liquidity mismatches.

Of course, there are trade‑offs. Private credit brings lower liquidity, narrower covenants and heavier underwriting reliance. Similarly, commercial property investments now demand deeper due diligence on lease terms, tenant resilience and local employment trends. Risk is shifting rather than disappearing. But for investor portfolios built to endure, this may signal a welcome rebalancing, away from leverage‑fuelled expansion and towards sustainable, cash‑flow‑oriented positioning supported by tighter finances.

As global economies enter a more structurally elevated interest environment, the confluence of repricing in real assets and the rise of private credit warrants attention. The market is sending clearer, more accurate signals on both asset quality and financing risk, but only for those equipped to listen and act. Investors who recalibrate underwriting, tap specialised finance channels and target true income‑generating property may find today’s turbulence is setting the stage for more durable returns over the long haul.

In essence, the landscape is shifting from cheap debt dependency to disciplined capital allocation. Commercial property is being revalued in line with real financing costs. Private credit is stepping in to finance a world where structure matters. Together, they spotlight a new era of strategic selectivity, where patience, precision and specialty in financing unlock value.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

