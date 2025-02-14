Real Estate Credit Investments values portfolio at £299.1m and NAV at 145.2p

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025 is now available

As at 31 January 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £299.1m. The Company’s cash balance was £23.6m and net effective leverage was 18.5%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

December NAV 145.0p Interest income 1.1p Asset valuations -0.8p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.2p January NAV 145.2p

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.