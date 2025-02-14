Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments values portfolio at £299.1m and NAV at 145.2p

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025 is now available

reci-fact-sheet-january-2025Download

As at 31 January 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £299.1m. The Company’s cash balance was £23.6m and net effective leverage was 18.5%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

December NAV145.0p
Interest income1.1p
Asset valuations-0.8p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.2p
January NAV145.2p

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
Real Estate Credit Investments

9.7% dividend yield! A top UK real estate investment fund (LON:RECI)

Explore the December 2024 update from Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), highlighting their diverse portfolio and attractive dividend yield.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI’s 9.4% dividend yield cheers private real estate credit investors

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) reveals its November 2024 Fact Sheet, showcasing a robust and diversified £309m investment portfolio.
Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments dividend yield is 9.4% at 30 September 2024

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces a 3.0 pence interim dividend for shareholders, paid electronically starting July 2025.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI half year results full of confidence with buybacks and long-term dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) unveils its unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ending 30 September 2024.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.