Quadrise positioned to lead shipping’s green fuel revolution

Quadrise plc

The maritime industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainability, with the European Union intensifying its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Amidst this backdrop, Quadrise emerges as a pivotal player, offering innovative fuel solutions that align with the EU’s ambitious decarbonisation goals. This article delves into the evolving regulatory landscape and highlights how Quadrise’s technologies are poised to capitalise on these changes.

The European Union has recently unveiled the Clean Industrial Deal, a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering the production of green fuels and supporting renewable energy sources. This initiative recognises the shipping sector as a cornerstone of Europe’s energy and supply chain security, emphasising its role in the energy transition . However, industry associations have pointed out that while the deal is a step in the right direction, more robust measures are needed to scale up green fuel production effectively.

Complementing this, the FuelEU Maritime Regulation sets a maximum limit on the greenhouse gas content of energy used by ships calling at European ports. This regulation encourages the adoption of renewable and low-carbon fuels, aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by addressing various barriers to the decarbonisation of the shipping sector.

In this evolving regulatory environment, Quadrise’s proprietary technologies, MSAR® and bioMSAR™, offer timely solutions. MSAR® is a synthetic fuel that emulsifies heavy residual oils with water and specialist chemicals, resulting in a stable emulsion fuel containing 30% demineralised water. This composition not only reduces energy costs but also lowers emissions for maritime users.

Building on this, bioMSAR™ replaces the fossil fuel and water content of MSAR® with waste-derived biofuels, creating a sustainable biofuel alternative. This innovation supports the reduction of CO₂ emissions at the lowest cost and highest efficiency, aligning with global sustainability goals of the shipping sector.

Moreover, Quadrise’s technology is designed for rapid deployment, integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure. This modular approach allows for production in under 12 months without significant capital expenditure, differentiating it from other solutions in the market.

The company’s commitment to innovation is further evidenced by its recent collaboration with Licella, leveraging hydrothermal liquefaction technology to transform biomass residues into renewable biocrude. This partnership aims to enhance Quadrise’s marine fuels business, potentially expanding its market reach and impact.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

