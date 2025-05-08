bioMSAR powers up as shipping faces emissions deadline

The maritime sector, responsible for transporting over 80% of global trade, faces mounting pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. While regulatory bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have set ambitious targets, including a 20-30% emission reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, progress remains sluggish. Amidst this backdrop, Quadrise’s bioMSAR emerges as a promising solution, offering a cost-effective and efficient pathway towards a greener shipping industry.

Shipping contributes nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure poised to rise without significant intervention. Despite the IMO’s targets, the industry’s conservative nature and infrastructural challenges hinder rapid adoption of cleaner technologies. Proposals such as global fuel standards and carbon pricing are under discussion but face delays, with potential implementation not expected until 2027. In contrast, Quadrise’s bioMSAR presents an immediate, scalable alternative.

bioMSAR is a renewable emulsion fuel that blends water with biofuel, resulting in lower CO₂ emissions and improved engine efficiency. Extensive pilot testing has demonstrated its compatibility with existing marine engines, eliminating the need for costly retrofits. Moreover, bioMSAR offers a lower fuel cost per unit of energy compared to traditional marine fuels, providing both environmental and economic benefits.

Quadrise aims to commercialise a fully carbon-neutral version, bioMSAR Zero, by 2030. This aligns with the industry’s decarbonisation timeline and offers a practical solution amidst regulatory uncertainties. Unlike alternative fuels that require new infrastructure and significant investment, bioMSAR leverages existing supply chains, facilitating a smoother transition for shipowners.

The European Union’s inclusion of shipping in its Emissions Trading System further underscores the urgency for viable low-carbon fuels. As carbon pricing mechanisms become more prevalent, fuels like bioMSAR that reduce emissions without necessitating major infrastructural changes will likely gain traction.

