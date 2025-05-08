bioMSAR powers up as shipping faces emissions deadline

Follow us on:

The maritime sector, responsible for transporting over 80% of global trade, faces mounting pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. While regulatory bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have set ambitious targets, including a 20-30% emission reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, progress remains sluggish. Amidst this backdrop, Quadrise’s bioMSAR emerges as a promising solution, offering a cost-effective and efficient pathway towards a greener shipping industry.

Shipping contributes nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure poised to rise without significant intervention. Despite the IMO’s targets, the industry’s conservative nature and infrastructural challenges hinder rapid adoption of cleaner technologies. Proposals such as global fuel standards and carbon pricing are under discussion but face delays, with potential implementation not expected until 2027. In contrast, Quadrise’s bioMSAR presents an immediate, scalable alternative.

bioMSAR is a renewable emulsion fuel that blends water with biofuel, resulting in lower CO₂ emissions and improved engine efficiency. Extensive pilot testing has demonstrated its compatibility with existing marine engines, eliminating the need for costly retrofits. Moreover, bioMSAR offers a lower fuel cost per unit of energy compared to traditional marine fuels, providing both environmental and economic benefits.

Quadrise aims to commercialise a fully carbon-neutral version, bioMSAR Zero, by 2030. This aligns with the industry’s decarbonisation timeline and offers a practical solution amidst regulatory uncertainties. Unlike alternative fuels that require new infrastructure and significant investment, bioMSAR leverages existing supply chains, facilitating a smoother transition for shipowners.

The European Union’s inclusion of shipping in its Emissions Trading System further underscores the urgency for viable low-carbon fuels. As carbon pricing mechanisms become more prevalent, fuels like bioMSAR that reduce emissions without necessitating major infrastructural changes will likely gain traction.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise Signs Key Agreement as MSC Trial Nears – Shore Capital

Quadrise’s latest agreement adds further credibility and momentum to its drive for commercial-scale deployment.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise partners with MAC2 for marine fuel trials

Quadrise Plc partners with MAC2 Solutions to advance marine fuel trials using innovative MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technologies, set to begin in Q2 2025.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Charts a Confident Course Towards Clean Marine Fuel – Shore Capital

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) is poised to lead the decarbonisation effort with innovative fuel technologies and global partnerships, backed by strong financial growth and trial developments.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs JDA with sustainable fuels pioneers Licella

Quadrise Plc has forged a significant partnership with Licella Holdings to develop advanced biofuels from biomass, promoting cleaner, sustainable marine energy solutions.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise reports financial growth and decarbonisation progress

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) unveils its interim results for H2 2024, revealing financial updates and strategic developments in clean fuel technology for shipping.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Dr Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine

Quadrise Plc has appointed Dr. Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine to boost its marine business and drive sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.

