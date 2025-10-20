Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Private 5G’s unfolding role in enterprise networks

Cerillion

Enterprises are increasingly prioritising wireless connectivity that offers far more than basic coverage: their needs include tailored quality‑of‑service, near‑instant latency, robust security, and full control over how traffic is managed and isolated. Private 5G networks meet those demands by giving organisations direct command of their local radio and core infrastructure. Unlike a public mobile network serving millions of users, a private setup is built — or leased — for one organisation, enabling customised traffic priorities, rigorous uptime guarantees, and network slicing that separates operational‑critical flows from other data. In manufacturing floors, logistics hubs or hospitals, private 5G has begun to act as a backbone for automation, real‑time video analytics, robotics or augmented‑reality applications.

Although the broader 5G public‑network upgrade continues to struggle with monetisation and consumer price pressure, the private 5G segment grew surprisingly even in a down cycle: installations surged by more than 40 % in 2024, while traditional RAN revenues were weak. This suggests enterprise investment is decoupling from the consumer mobility story and evolving along a different trajectory. However, despite a sizeable addressable market, operators are not dominating this space. Specialist vendors and systems‑integrators are often the prime beneficiaries in many private‑network projects. One reason is that enterprises often purchase full turnkey solutions (including radios, core, MEC) and may interface directly with integrators or niche suppliers rather than standard telco units.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion recognised as Major Player in IDC MarketScape 2025

Cerillion has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment.
Cerillion

Cerillion secures £17.3m follow-on contracts with major European customer

Cerillion has signed two agreements worth a combined £17.3 million with an existing European customer, following an £8 million services contract announced in May 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion has been named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. The company’s AI-powered BSS/OSS suite supports flexible integration and rapid deployment, reinforcing its strategy to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.
Cerillion

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc announces projected first-half revenue of £20.9m, reflecting a shift in software license renewals. Strong customer pipeline signals growth ahead.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple