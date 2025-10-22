Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Diverse Income Trust Managers predict UK small-cap super cycle

Premier Miton Investors
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton Investors, are currently remarkably upbeat.

Usually, when market leadership becomes too concentrated, like now in US large-cap technology stocks, investor preferences shift towards another group of companies. The managers believe that equity income stocks are set to become the new market favourites as, in a nationalistic world when asset prices are volatile, a steady stream of cash paid directly into investors’ bank accounts becomes a major advantage. They expect this trend to particularly favour the UK stock market as it has a large cohort of equity income stocks and has been devalued by persistent outflows since Brexit.

Williams and Turner consider that many UK small-cap equity income stocks have fallen to ‘absurdly low valuations’; hence, they are the most bullish that they have been for 30 years. The managers anticipate a UK market super cycle, especially within small-cap stocks, which would likely become a very favourable long-term tailwind to DIVI’s performance, in addition to the value generated by the trust’s income strategy.

DIVIDownload

Diverse Income Trust plc invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Premier Miton Investors

    Diverse Income Trust beats key benchmarks, Gervais shares portfolio insights (LON:DIVI)

    Diverse Income Trust Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams reported a strong 2025 performance, with NAV rebounding from 88p in April to around 114p. The Trust outperformed the FTSE 100, AIM All-Share, and US indices, driven by gains in financials, gold, and technology holdings.
    Thor Explorations

    Thor Explorations strong cash flow, profits and management execution impresses Gervais Williams (LON:THX)

    Thor Explorations was discussed in an interview with Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust, on the Trust’s strong performance and its portfolio outlook.
    Atalaya Mining

    Atalaya Mining “superbly positioned” for rising demand and profits highlights fund manager (LON:ATYM)

    Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc, discussed Atalaya Mining Copper, SA with DirectorsTalk, highlighting confidence in the company’s outlook.
    Record Plc

    Record plc services becoming “much more valuable” explains upbeat DIVI fund manager (LON:REC)

    Record plc was discussed by Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc, in an interview with DirectorsTalk. Williams highlighted Record’s strong heritage, customer service, and expanding focus beyond currency management.
    Victorian Plumbing

    Victorian Plumbing Group “in stronger position with extra capacity” says fund manager (LON:VIC)

    CMC Markets plc

    CMC Markets plc software stack, scale-up potential and cash generation excites Gervais Williams (LON:CMCX)

    Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust, highlighted CMC Markets plc’s strong technology platform, risk management, and ability to secure major clients such as Westpac in an interview with DirectorsTalk.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple