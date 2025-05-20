Powering communities with purpose

Follow us on:

Drax Foundation is fuelling far more than clean energy, it’s igniting opportunity across continents. With targeted funding and a sharp focus on STEM education, environmental renewal, and underserved youth, Drax’s latest philanthropic drive is shaping the future from the ground up.

Drax Foundation’s newest wave of community investment is delivering meaningful, measurable impact across the UK, US, and Canada. With a total of £862,000 in grant funding directed to 19 charitable projects, the foundation is opening doors for more than 32,000 young people to access vital STEM education and development pathways. It’s also supporting large-scale environmental restoration efforts, including the revitalisation of over 1,200 hectares of land and improving access to green spaces for 20,000 individuals.

In the UK alone, eight innovative programmes have received more than £300,000 in funding. Among them, Teach First will use its grant to recruit 37 trainee teachers in science, technology, engineering, and maths, ensuring nearly 5,000 students benefit from consistent, high-quality instruction. Another standout, STEM Learning’s Enthuse Partnerships, will deliver educational outreach to more than 12,000 pupils in disadvantaged regions, cultivating a new generation of STEM professionals.

Drax is also building critical infrastructure for change in North America. In the United States, over US \$348,000 has been allocated to six forward-thinking initiatives. The Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering is boosting access to technical careers for underrepresented students, while the Central Creativity Foundation in Mississippi is delivering STEM literacy to rural learners. Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the Center for Planning Excellence is leading urban reforestation efforts, helping vulnerable communities build climate resilience and healthier environments.

In Canada, the Drax Foundation is backing one of the country’s most inclusive STEM programmes with a grant of CAD$100,000. MindFuel’s “Tech Futures Challenge” is designed to engage Indigenous and underserved youth in British Columbia and Alberta through practical innovation training. The programme arms participants with technical skills, entrepreneurial thinking, and the confidence to lead in science and technology fields.

These investments are not simply charitable, they’re strategic. Each partnership is chosen for its ability to deliver lasting value and transformative results. Drax is clearly aligning its corporate purpose with tangible action: developing talent pipelines, addressing social inequalities, and supporting the environments where people live and learn. This approach not only benefits communities but also builds long-term resilience and future readiness in the regions where Drax operates.

As a business grounded in sustainability and innovation, Drax is showing what it means to give back with intent. The Foundation’s focused efforts demonstrate that corporate social responsibility can be targeted, accountable, and powerful in its outcomes.

