Drax Positioned for Growth in a Clean Power 2030 Future – Aquaicity Ltd

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) is well-positioned to thrive in the UK’s Clean Power 2030 landscape, thanks to its diverse portfolio of renewable and flexible generation assets. According to Martin Young of Aquaicity Ltd, “Drax’s post-2027 EBITDA target of £250m+ from FlexGen & Energy Solutions is plausible,” supported by favourable market dynamics and secured capacity revenues. With a strong presence in biomass, pumped storage, and new-build gas generation, alongside strategic options like data centres and battery storage, Drax is aligned with the UK’s transition to a low-carbon, flexible energy system.

Drax Group is a UK-based energy company focused on renewable and flexible power generation, including biomass, hydro, and energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers.