Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology. These initiatives not only underscore Drax’s commitment to sustainable energy but also present compelling opportunities for investors seeking growth in the evolving energy market.

Pumped storage hydro (PSH) is a proven method for large-scale energy storage, accounting for over 99% of bulk energy storage capacity worldwide. It plays a crucial role in balancing electricity supply and demand by storing excess energy and releasing it during peak periods. Drax’s Cruachan Power Station, located within Ben Cruachan in Scotland, exemplifies this technology. Acquired by Drax in December 2018, Cruachan is one of only four PSH stations in the UK, with a capacity to power approximately 1.4 million homes.

Recognizing the increasing importance of energy storage in a renewable-centric grid, Drax has embarked on an ambitious £500 million project to expand the Cruachan facility. This development aims to add a new 600 MW underground plant adjacent to the existing station, effectively doubling its capacity. In July 2023, the Scottish Government granted development consent for this expansion, highlighting its significance in enhancing the UK’s energy security and supporting the integration of renewable sources.

In addition to the expansion, Drax is investing £80 million in refurbishing the existing Cruachan units. This upgrade will increase the station’s total output to 480 MW, further solidifying its role in providing flexible and reliable power. The refurbishment involves replacing original components and is expected to enhance operational efficiency and longevity.

These strategic investments align with the UK’s broader energy objectives. The National Energy System Operator estimates a need for 11.5 to 15.3 GW of long-duration energy storage by 2050 to achieve net-zero emissions. Drax’s initiatives position the company at the forefront of meeting this demand, offering investors exposure to a critical and growing segment of the energy market.

Financially, Drax’s commitment to PSH has already yielded positive outcomes. In March 2025, the company secured contracts to provide 434 MW of capacity from its pumped storage and hydro assets, valued at approximately £24 million. These agreements underscore the revenue-generating potential of Drax’s hydro operations and reflect the market’s confidence in its strategic direction.

Furthermore, the UK Government’s introduction of a “cap and floor” mechanism for energy storage projects provides a supportive framework for Drax’s ventures. This mechanism ensures revenue stability by setting a minimum (floor) and maximum (cap) return, thereby mitigating financial risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects.

Drax Group’s proactive approach in expanding and upgrading its pumped storage hydro capabilities not only enhances the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure but also presents a robust investment case. The company’s strategic initiatives are well-aligned with national energy goals, and the supportive policy environment further bolsters the potential for sustained growth and returns in this sector.

About Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc is a UK-based renewable energy company engaged in sustainable biomass production, renewable power generation, and the development of carbon removal technologies. With a portfolio that includes the largest decarbonization project in Europe, Drax is committed to enabling a zero-carbon, lower-cost energy future.

