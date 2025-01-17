Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.1% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. with ticker code (PLNT) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $85.00 with the average target price sitting at $110.07. Now with the previous closing price of $106.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $98.53 and the 200 day moving average is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of 8.97B. The current share price for the company is: $105.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,244,802,450 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 56.67, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.