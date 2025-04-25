PetroTal appoints Denisse Abudinen as Independent Non-Executive Director

PetroTal Corp (LON:PTAL, TSX: TAL, and OTCQX: PTALF) has announced the appointment of Ms. Denisse Abudinen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Abudinen will join PetroTal’s existing Directors in standing for re-election at the Company’s annual general meeting, which has been scheduled for June 19, 2025.

Background on Denisse Abudinen

Denisse Abudinen joins PetroTal as an independent, non-executive Director. She has a deep background in the global oil and gas, renewable energy, and petrochemical industries, having served in senior executive leadership roles around the world. Ms. Abudinen is currently the Vice President of Low Carbon Global Market Development for Methanex Corporation, based in Vancouver, Canada. Prior to joining Methanex, Ms. Abudinen was the Chief Executive Officer of ENAP Sipetrol (Egypt) in Cairo, Egypt. She began her professional career with ENAP (the Chilean National Oil Company) in 2007, graduating through progressively senior positions in the Exploration and Production business, including Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, and Head of the Upstream Business with operations in Argentina, Ecuador, Egypt and Chile. Ms. Abudinen has also worked with McKinsey and Company, based out of the firm’s Mexico City office as a Senior Client Development Advisor (LATAM).

Ms. Abudinen holds degrees in Civil Industrial Engineering (2006) and Business (2007) from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, and a Master’s degree in International Management (2012) from King’s College London.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I would like to join my fellow directors in extending a warm welcome to Denisse Abudinen. She brings a wealth of experience in the global oil and gas industry, that will strengthen our leadership as PetroTal focuses on executing its growth and development strategy.”

Notice of Annual General Meeting

PetroTal is pleased to announce its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 19, 2025 at 10:00am MT/16:00 UK time. The Company’s Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement in respect of the AGM is expected to be filed on www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website (www.petrotalcorp.com) by May 9, 2025. Interested attendees will be able to join the meeting using the virtual link – meetnow.global/MF46HLN

Further information on Denisse Abudinen’s appointment

The following details in relation to the appointment of Denisse Abudinen to the Board are disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Denisse Andrea Abudinen Butto (aged 43) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (last 5 years) Fundación San Augustin Ingenieria Civil Compañía Latinoamericana Petrolera AS Renewal Consulting Group ENAP Sipetrol Argentina SA Petroshad

Ms. Abudinen has no direct or indirect interest in the Company’s share capital.

