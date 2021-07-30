Pearson healthy revenue and profit growth in H1

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has announced its interim results for the six months to 30th June 2021 (Unaudited).

Highlights

Underlying revenue up 17% to £1,597m

· Global Online Learning up 25% driven by strong growth in US Virtual Schools; modest growth in OPM with good underlying growth offset by discontinued programs.

· Global Assessment grew 34% with growth across all divisions, following the closure of test centres and schools and exam cancellations in 2020.

· North American Courseware up 2%, driven by a recovery in Canada which more than offset a 2% decline in US Higher Education Courseware.

· International grew 8% with growth in courseware, clinical assessment and PTE following school, bookstore and test centre closures last year.

Adjusted operating profit of £127m, following loss of £(23)m in H1 2020

· Recovery with operating leverage from trading, cost savings, and favourable timing partially offset by inflation and FX.

· Adjusted EPS 10.5p (H1 2020: loss of (5.1)p).

· Net interest payable of £27m (H1 2020: £27m). Interest on borrowings increased slightly, offset by favourable timing and a one-off gain following the close out of interest rate swaps.

Strong balance sheet and cash flow with H1 net debt of £646m (H1 2020: £982m)

· Interim dividend of 6.3p declared (H1 2020: 6.0p), an increase of 5%.

· Available liquidity of approximately £1.4bn at the end of the period.

Statutory results

· Sales increased 7% to £1,597m (2020: £1,492m) reflecting underlying performance, partially offset by portfolio changes and currency movements.

· Statutory operating profit £9m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: £107m), with the decrease due to the profit on disposal of Penguin Random House in 2020 and restructuring costs in 2021 partially offset by improved trading and reduced intangible charges.

· Statutory EPS 2.3p (H1 2020: 6.3p).

Early strategic progress

· Implementation of new organisational structure with management team in place for H2.

· Strategic review of international courseware local publishing businesses progressed.

· Pearson+, our new college learning app for US students launched today:

o Enables direct relationship with millions of students.

o Accelerates recapture of secondary market.

o Flexible and affordable subscription plans.

2021 outlook

· H2 revenue expectations broadly consistent with assumptions outlined on 8 March 2021*:

o Virtual Learning revenue flat with enrolments in Virtual Schools broadly flat for 2021/22, and discontinued programs in OPM offsetting underlying growth.

o Higher Education to decline as expected; less than seen in recent years.

o School Assessment growth to offset performance in Professional Certification after strong H2 2020 due to pent up demand.

o Ongoing growth in Workforce Skills.

o English Language Learning impacted by continuing COVID-19 pressure on migration and mobility, with further local lockdowns in key market Australia and borders expected to remain closed until 2022.

o International markets opening more slowly than hoped given new COVID-19 variants.

· We continue to expect adjusted operating profit for FY21 to be in line with market expectations.**

Financial summary

£m H1 2021 H1 2020 Headline growth CER growth Underlying growth Business performance Sales 1,597 1,492 7% 16% 17% Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 127 (23) 652% 722% 858% Operating cash flow 10 (214) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share (basic) 10.5p (5.1)p Dividend per share 6.3p 6.0p Net debt (646) (982) Statutory results Sales 1,597 1,492 Operating profit 9 107 Net cash generated from / (used in) operations 79 (117) Basic earnings per share 2.3p 6.3p

*Outlook commentary presented in our new divisions; the group will be managed and reported this way in the second half.

** Pearson VUMA published consensus on 3 March 2021; adjusted operating profit £377m at USD:GBP 1.36.

Throughout this announcement: a) Growth rates are stated on an underlying basis unless otherwise stated. Underlying growth rates exclude currency movements, and portfolio changes. b) The ‘business performance’ measures are non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the equivalent statutory heading under IFRS are included in notes to the attached condensed consolidated financial statements 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 17.