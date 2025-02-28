Pearson Plc reports strong balance sheet, supporting shareholder returns

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has announced its 2024 Preliminary Results (unaudited).

Financial Highlights

Highlights

Omar Abbosh, Pearson’s Chief Executive, said:

“2024 was another year of delivery and strategic progress for Pearson. The application of innovative technologies, like AI, in our learning experiences, alongside a sharper focus on how we go to market, is building good momentum across our businesses.

“We also continue to focus on expanding our presence in the highly attractive Enterprise skills market at a time where Pearson can play an important role in helping bridge the critical skills gap that impacts the economy, workforce and individuals. Today’s strategic partnership with AWS is another example of how in joining forces with significant industry players we can reach more learners and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

“We are pleased to announce our intention to commence a £350m share buyback programme. This initiative underscores our strong cash position and confidence in Pearson’s future. We are well set up to deliver our financial guidance, allowing for further investment and attractive returns for shareholders.”