Path Investments to host live online investor presentation on Thursday 7 April

Path Investments plc (LON:PATH) has announced that Christopher Theis (CEO) and Jack Allardyce (Finance Director), will provide a live online investor presentation on Thursday 7 April 2022 at 5.30pm London time in relation to the Company’s acquisition of DG Innovate Limited.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with log in details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ofg8N0d9Rh-bFdZ40BmGXw

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to tim.metcalfe@investor-focus.co.uk ahead of the presentation.

Path Investments’ strategy is to seek to acquire energy and natural resources assets which are capable of both producing a near-term income as well as offering a development upside.