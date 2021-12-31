Path Investments updates on Proposed Transaction of DG Innovate

Path Investments plc (LON:PATH), has provided an update following the Company’s announcement on 13 August 2021 that the Company had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of DG Innovate Ltd.

As previously announced, the Proposed Transaction is subject, inter alia, to the approval of Path’s independent shareholders and waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code by the Takeover Panel, together with the publication of a prospectus and the application by the Company to have its enlarged share capital listed on the Standard Segment of the Official List and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Agreement, as amended on 26 October 2021, includes a long stop date for the satisfaction of all conditions of 31 December 2021. Path and its advisers are making very good progress with the Proposed Transaction and in order to allow time to conclude matters, including convening in January 2022 the required General Meeting of Path shareholders, it has been agreed with DG Innovate to extend the long stop date for the satisfaction of all conditions to 28 February 2022.

Further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate. In the meantime, Path Investments’ shares will remain suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.