Path Investments AGM to be held 20th May 2020

Path Investments plc (LON:PATH), the natural resources investment company, announced today that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 20th May 2020 at 11.00 am at 24 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND.

The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, including UK Government guidance and will continue to do so in the lead up to the AGM. The health of our shareholders, employees and stakeholders remains extremely important to us and accordingly, the Board has taken into consideration the compulsory ‘Stay at Home’ measures that have been published by the UK Government. These measures provide that public gatherings of more than two people are currently not permitted. Should these directives remain in place up to the AGM, shareholders, advisers and other guests will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person and anyone seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry. As such, shareholders should note they are not entitled to attend the AGM in person unless notified otherwise via an announcement via a Regulatory Information Service.

Shareholders are requested to therefore submit their votes, in respect of the business to be discussed, via proxy as early as possible. Shareholders should appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. If a shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy will not be able to attend the meeting in person or cast the shareholder’s vote.

The business at the AGM will be confined to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Q and A. If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Board, this should be submitted to the Chairman via info@pathinvestmentsplc.com.

In the event that further disruption to the 2020 AGM becomes unavoidable, we will announce any changes to the meeting (such as timing or venue) as soon as practicably possible through a Regulatory Information Service and the Company’s website.

The Directors of Path Investments hope that all its shareholders and other stakeholders remain safe and well, and thank them for their co-operation and understanding during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn